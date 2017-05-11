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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : limestone

Living Room Stools Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a cozy family room occupies the first floor. The hearth and floor are the same limestone running throughout, while the Laurel Side Table and Moroso Klara Rocking Chair sit nearby.
Reclaimed Douglas fir lines the 11-foot-tall ceilings, while stone-tiled floors with built-in radiant heating are located underfoot.