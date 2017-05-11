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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/furniture : recliner

Living Room Stools Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
Tung takes in the wooded view from the house’s back deck. Inside, the Goetz sofa, Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and Aalto stool are all from Herman Miller.The rug and throw are by Emma Gardner.