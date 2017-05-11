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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Stools Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
The fireplace surround was replaced, and the mantle and pilasters were removed for a more minimal, sleek appearance. The new marble kitchen bench was extended out into the living room to create a benchtop area in front of the window for dining and working.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The front of the Airstream holds a workstation so that Sanchez can have fellow musicians over to collaborate on projects.
A large artwork by Urs Fischer hangs in the dining area. The table and chairs are by Jacques Quinet.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
Wood ceilings lend a warm touch to the interiors. A large wood-burning fireplace and cozy lounge furnishings provide the ideal place to relax and soak in the surrounding elements.
Concrete masses break up the grand interior spaces, while providing some solidity to the light framework of the home.
A renovation of one of Sea Ranch's homes was completed over the course of four years by Butler Armsden Architects and Leverone Design; their design employed similar materials and aesthetics as the original.
The generous, double-height entrance lounge is equipped with washer/dryer utilities tucked under the stair with a cantilevered mezzanine "book nook" right above it.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
Owner Michael Silber introduced an eclectic mix of furniture with help from interior designer Tracey Garet. By the front door, an antique mirror hangs over a rattan desk; the leather T chairs are by Katavolos, Littell &amp; Kelley.
This Southern Californian home by architect Sebastian Mariscal has a wabi-sabi spirit, and is built with shou sugi ban timber, has a koi pond, wand a protective overhang, and a tertiary space known in in traditional Japanese homes as the
A vintage sofa purchased from Open Air Modern mixes with Low Pad chairs, by Jasper Morrison for Vitra, in the living room, which features a window inspired by Marcel Breuer’s Whitney Museum of American Art.