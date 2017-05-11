Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : vinyl

Living Room Stools Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
The stained-glass window was designed by Gowdy in collaboration with Joshua Graae. A hanging chair is a playful addition to the loft-like space, perfect for reading or enjoying a cup of tea.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
The AutoEC ceiling lights are from Amazon.
A cozy mix of textures beckons from the living room.