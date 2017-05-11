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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : slate

Living Room Stools Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Derek and the dogs bask in the warm sunlight by one of the bay windows. Derek and Jean are keen supporters of local artists, and they have decorated the space with pieces by Banele Khoza, Conrad Botes, and Jeanne Gaigher. The living room lamp is by Douglas’s husband and firm partner, Jan, while the bentwood armchair and side tables are vintage finds.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
A Wilhelmina chair by Ilmari Tapiovaara furnishes the living area.