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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Stools Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A valance runs around walls, doors and windows, creating an artificial horizon, visually widening spaces in an otherwise vertically proportioned property.
The living room features stunning views of the infinity pool and beyond.
Pederson locally sourced the El Dorado tile arranged in a 3D pattern for the fireplace and entrance wall.