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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : linoleum

Living Room Stools Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In addition to poplar plywood surfaces, the interior features linoleum floors and wood wool insulation. The wood-burning stove is Prity's Mini model.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.