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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : cement tile

Living Room Stools Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The family lounge area lies under a wooden, louvered ceiling that provides shade while still allowing ample sunlight to stream into the home.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.