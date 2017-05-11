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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/furniture : bench

Living Room Stools Bench Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
“A lot of attention had been given to living well in the tropics,” Elwin says of the original design. The architect took out walls to accentuate the feeling of openness in the living room, now casually furnished with a Muji bench and a chair from Ton.
A view through to the kitchen from the parlor floor's living and dining area.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The living room is outfitted with a plush, built-in sofa with storage cubbies underneath. "It’s difficult to find ready-made pieces with storage that fit a unique space, so we built-in the desk, bed, and sofa," says Amy.
The living, kitchen, and outdoor porch areas in the primary residence are situated to enjoy sunset. The living room opens directly to the screened outdoor dining porch and a timber deck that overlooks the surrounding hills.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The Cashios ditched the Airstream’s worn-out aluminum interior walls for 1/8-inch plywood walls. They custom made all the furniture, and they built the cabinetry using half-inch birch plywood.
Modern white IKEA cabinetry and stainless steel counters give the kitchen a sleek vibe, while the Tiffany-blue upper cabinetry is a nod to the past.
Treasures from Africa collected on new display spaces
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
The stained-glass window was designed by Gowdy in collaboration with Joshua Graae. A hanging chair is a playful addition to the loft-like space, perfect for reading or enjoying a cup of tea.
British designer John Pawson transformed a convent and hospital into a medieval-meets-modern luxury stay.
Simple walls, geometric flooring, and a handful of modern pieces make all the difference.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
A built-in bench below the window is ready for a good curl-up, with a full wall of shelves nearby.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
Breakfast bar seating lies next to a tiny, efficient kitchen.
After: The Cashios installed bench seating with shelves below.
The brown leather couch is low enough to allow lots of light to filter into the room, but it also has a masculine edge and modern, clean lines.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.
Fronting Alamo Square Park, the living room’s pitched ceiling creates an expansive space for socializing and relaxing. The space is accented by a custom sofa and window seat by Franciscan Interiors, rocking chairs from B&amp;B Italia, a Lake low credenza by BDDW. The fireplace-adjacent bench seating is upholstered in William Yeoward Alverdia fabric in Ocean, complementing the teal accents in the adjoining dining room and kitchen.
The living area features built-in concrete bench seating.
Indoor plants and rocks create a strong visual connection to the outdoors.
Gorgeous golden-yellow Cini Boeri Botolo chairs pair perfectly with the chapel's neutral palette and high ceilings.
"From most areas of the living level, you can simultaneously see and experience both the towering trees to the north and sweeping city and bay view to the south," says Maniscalco. "The careful placement of this floor level and creation of this spacial experience was a real cornerstone of the project."
The light-filled welcome area features an open library, seating, and a zen garden.
The updated kitchen offers contemporary living with a midcentury-modern vibe.
Massive glazing in the communal area frame views of a desert knoll to the north.
Modern Danish design has informed the minimalist interior, which is dressed in cozy fabrics and a muted natural palette.
The living room features stunning views of the infinity pool and beyond.
Pederson locally sourced the El Dorado tile arranged in a 3D pattern for the fireplace and entrance wall.
The family wanted a house that felt like a traditional bungalow. The architects achieved this by creating a low opening at the rear terrace, with low pivot and sliding doors opening through the house and framing the ocean view beyond.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
This “alley” veers then off at a right angle to become an indoor “courtyard” lined with green plants near the back section of the house.
With a sleek, contemporary profile, the Drake is equally comfortable in rugged terrain or a more refined setting. Here is a look at the ladder accessing the storage soffit. The bathroom window extends your sight-line through the space and outward.
The starbust cedar wall was constructed by local carpenter Nathan Mcconnell.
The large opening between floor plates visually and physically connections the living spaces below to the living spaces above.
The stair is partially suspended from the ceiling above, allowing the living space to maintain its usable space and height.
Large windows at the front of the home drawn in an abundance of natural light. Custom millwork frames the windows while also providing storage in the living room. Hues of pink and green splash between furnishings, textiles, and plantings.
Simple utilitarianism at its finest: Takagi's Simple Machines series of stools, benches, and tables in white oak.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
The living room is defined by large glass sliders by Fleetwood that open up to the backyard, allowing light to flood the downstairs space. The room features a Crosby sofa by West Elm, CH25 lounge chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Son, and a OW 150 daybed by Ole Wanscher.
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