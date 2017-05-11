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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Stools Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
The two-way fireplace that divides the living space sits on a red brick and concrete plinth, echoing the use of materials in the kitchen island. The lighting in the living area is from NAU and Oty Light.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.