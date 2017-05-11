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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/furniture : sectional

Living Room Stools Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
A large, open living room seamlessly flows from the kitchen.
Yellow—one of Elrod's favorite accent colors—plays throughout the home.
The home comes complete with all the original Elrod furnishings and art—including this massive carpet by V’Soske.
"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy “rug” and tables fashioned from logs.
In the living room, a Croft House sofa cozies up to a Casamidy coffee table and leather-wrapped Remnant Stools from Cuffhome.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
At an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, interior designer Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors uses a mixture of neutral grays and blues in the living room with punches of deep reds and a leather chair for texture.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
An entire wall opens up to the landscape for streamlined indoor/outdoor living.
The row of storage continues into the living area. The sofa and ceramic coffee table are both from French designer Christophe Delcourt. The gray wall lamp is from Le Corbusier and the paper lantern is by Isamu Noguchi.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
The screen helps to better ventilate the interiors. Shifting shadows cast patterns on the walls of the house as the western sun streams through the corridor.
Modern Danish design has informed the minimalist interior, which is dressed in cozy fabrics and a muted natural palette.
A cozy mix of textures beckons from the living room.
Villa K enjoys stunning views of the nearby Atlas Mountains.
The outdoor landscape is brought indoors through the continuation of the red concrete walls and ample glazing.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
The minimalist material palette is picked up on the interiors as well, where a black concrete fireplace plays off the polished aggregate concrete floors.
The living spaces are orientated to the north, while the bedrooms have been placed in the south of the home.
Cradle-to-cradle certified carpet from the Shaw Group adds a warm layer in the living room.
The open plan great room is bright and airy thanks to the insertion of the center courtyard .
A custom bleached walnut live edge slab coffee table by Alexander Design and Spark and dowel, sofa and cushions by Alexander Design, and an Illum Wikkelsø armchair.
Common space
Villa K look to views of the Atlas Mountains.
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun.