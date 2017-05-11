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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/lighting : recessed

Living Room Stools Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"Architects that have experience with old structures have a thorough understanding of how to deal with—and take advantage of—archaic materials and express them in the design. Allowing the existing building structure and integral elements to be revealed lets the building tell its story, and is what makes timeless and intriguing architecture," adds Nardella.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The walls behind the fireplace are 400-millimeter-thick rammed earth, and they were formed on site by a specialist contractor. The material not only provides thermal mass to protect the interior from the heavy heat load experienced in summer, but also heats up when the fireplace is in use in winter months to provide gentle heat release to the main living area.
“My mom really wanted a fireplace, even though they don’t make sense in Texas and generally are an energy drain—and she wanted it to somehow serve the living, kitchen, and dining spaces,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “So, we wound up using a clean-burning fireplace insert designed to fit in the transition that distinguishes each of the spaces without making them feel like different rooms.”
The living, kitchen, and outdoor porch areas in the primary residence are situated to enjoy sunset. The living room opens directly to the screened outdoor dining porch and a timber deck that overlooks the surrounding hills.
The interior of the bubblewrap addition.
The Kamp Haus cabin interiors are minimalist with large windows that take advantage of the views.
The great room is designed for indoor/outdoor living. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall at the back of the space (which is just a slice of the all-glass rear) includes a bi-fold NanaWall door system that opens the home to an outdoor terrace and the lush surroundings.
The fireplace surround was replaced, and the mantle and pilasters were removed for a more minimal, sleek appearance. The new marble kitchen bench was extended out into the living room to create a benchtop area in front of the window for dining and working.
The Japanese pantry in the kitchen is by Shibui Kotto.
The coffee table in the living area is an old trunk Ryan and Catherine found in a shed on their property.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
The Artichoke light in bronze from Louis Poulsen joins Vitra cork stools and leather couches from Borge Mogensen.
A view of the living room and kitchen.
A large artwork by Urs Fischer hangs in the dining area. The table and chairs are by Jacques Quinet.
In the living room, a 1962 Ellsworth Kelly painting hangs above the fireplace's custom-made mica mantelpiece.
The bright and airy interiors are a mix of lightly colored oak floors juxtaposed again dark fixtures and exposed steel beams.
Luckdrops’ Studio+ is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom shipping container home with 287 square feet of living space. The $38,000 home features light, bright, and modern interiors that are miles away from what you might expect the inside of a shipping container to look like.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
Expansive windows on both sides of the open living area bring the outside in. Marvin doors, the Ultimate Swinging French door, flank the mahogany-wrapped fireplace and provide easy access to the screened porch.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.
The couple share the master bedroom with a sliding door.
Fronting Alamo Square Park, the living room’s pitched ceiling creates an expansive space for socializing and relaxing. The space is accented by a custom sofa and window seat by Franciscan Interiors, rocking chairs from B&amp;B Italia, a Lake low credenza by BDDW. The fireplace-adjacent bench seating is upholstered in William Yeoward Alverdia fabric in Ocean, complementing the teal accents in the adjoining dining room and kitchen.
The circular kitchen and dining area feels like part of the garden.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
"From most areas of the living level, you can simultaneously see and experience both the towering trees to the north and sweeping city and bay view to the south," says Maniscalco. "The careful placement of this floor level and creation of this spacial experience was a real cornerstone of the project."
The next level holds a living/dining area with a powder room and entertainment area.
An entrance lounge and concealed laundry are located on the entrance level, where there is also a small lounge area with books.
The apartment’s material palette—recycled wood, exposed concrete, terrazzo, and Japanese tatami mats—echo the colors seen outdoors, as well as textural memories from the country’s rural past.
Massive glazing in the communal area frame views of a desert knoll to the north.
A soaring ceiling delivers a sense of drama to the open-plan great room.
Although this living space is open to the open-plan kitchen/dining area, the change in levels between the two rooms makes it feel like two separate spaces.
The floors throughout the home are rift-cut American White Oak finished with Rubio Monocoat.
The property includes four bars—one of which seats 13 people.
Full-height glazing wraps around the home for spectacular views of the woods.
The bright and airy living room, dining area, and kitchen extend straight out to the wraparound terrace.
The screen helps to better ventilate the interiors. Shifting shadows cast patterns on the walls of the house as the western sun streams through the corridor.
The open-plan layout is a fitting setting to embrace a minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
Modern Danish design has informed the minimalist interior, which is dressed in cozy fabrics and a muted natural palette.
The glass entryway of the home opens straight into the living room.
The living room features stunning views of the infinity pool and beyond.
Pederson locally sourced the El Dorado tile arranged in a 3D pattern for the fireplace and entrance wall.
Villa K enjoys stunning views of the nearby Atlas Mountains.
The family wanted a house that felt like a traditional bungalow. The architects achieved this by creating a low opening at the rear terrace, with low pivot and sliding doors opening through the house and framing the ocean view beyond.
Wraparound windows and sliding glass doors lead to the mahogany deck, giving the home a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The open kitchen gently tucks under the upper floors and the wood and metal stair that delicately weaves its way upward. The large bay windows draw daylight in from both sides.
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