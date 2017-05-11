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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/floors : cork

Living Room Stools Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
The Japanese pantry in the kitchen is by Shibui Kotto.
After: The Cashios installed bench seating with shelves below.