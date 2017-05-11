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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Stools Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

A Marset Dipping Light pendant is suspended from the living room ceiling. It complements the collection of heirloom pieces, as well as the collection of stools including Kartell’s Pilastro, the Eames-designed Model A from Vitra, and Normann Copenhagen’s Bit. Nestled underneath the window is a Hungarian-made radiator from Betatherm.
In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Owen and Clara reside in an apartment at the back of a83. The bedroom lofts over a kitchen and living area.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
In the living area, a Neo sectional by Niels Bendtsen for Bensen joins a pair of About A Lounge 81 swivel chairs by Hee Welling for Hay. The Vellum drapery panels by Maharam.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
The second level showcases the ceiling’s rimakatto finish. The battens soften the home’s appearance while improving acoustics.
Small details—from organic products to sustainability sourced materials—helped the couple to bring their zen MO home.
White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
The living, kitchen, and outdoor porch areas in the primary residence are situated to enjoy sunset. The living room opens directly to the screened outdoor dining porch and a timber deck that overlooks the surrounding hills.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
A deck just off the living room wraps a pool, while the roof provides cover for outdoor seating.
The owners are a young couple with two teenage boys, and they wanted their home to be fluidly connected to nature, as well as passively cooled (read: no air-conditioning). This was accomplished via operable louvers, large openings, and multiple indoor/outdoor spaces.
Chen designed circular copper bases for the Bluestone to create a coffee table with gravitas. The light is the Artemide Aggregato ceiling light with a counterweight.
A vintage Pierre Jeanneret chair found by Guang sits beside a coffee table designed by Bob Chen. In the background, the tea station integrated with the couch has an outlet for an electric kettle and storage for supplies.
In the living room, a 15-foot custom sofa with an integrated tea station sits across from a console table built from a log that was over 18 feet long.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
“I’ve been looking at cabins and small homes since I was a teenager,” says the owner. “I knew I wanted the home to have a small footprint, but for the interior space to still feel open and expansive.” This informed the interior planning, as he knew he didn’t want the upper floors to completely enclose the ground floor. By minimizing the second floor and including an open third-floor loft bedroom, he was able to maintain a spacious feeling and avoid making the interior spaces feel too enclosed.
The great room is designed for indoor/outdoor living. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall at the back of the space (which is just a slice of the all-glass rear) includes a bi-fold NanaWall door system that opens the home to an outdoor terrace and the lush surroundings.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
The Japanese pantry in the kitchen is by Shibui Kotto.
A deck opens up to the west from the main living space, and it’s the perfect place to watch the sunset. A long, low window at the rear of the space frames the tree line.
The clients fell in love with the double-sided Cheminees Philippe fireplace, which had been used in a previous Modscape project they had seen. “It works nicely in this home to help subtly define each space, and it’s a stunning feature,” says Modscape managing director Jan Gyrn.
The living spaces are designed to remain clutter-free and open toward the view. Services, including the mudroom, laundry, and family bathroom, are located in a separate wing to the rear of the home.
The coffee table in the living area is an old trunk Ryan and Catherine found in a shed on their property.
The field of neuroaesthetics teaches us about our biological responses to beautiful design. The thoughtful homes below showcase how lighting, colors, textures, and shapes can coalesce to become bona fide sanctuaries. Whether it be a focus on outdoor connection, aging-in-place, or accessibility, these projects are designed to promote wellness in mind and body.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
A large, open living room seamlessly flows from the kitchen.
Another angle of the living room.
The living room includes a vintage George Nelson sling sofa and concrete stools by CB2.
An accent pillow isn't the only place where neutral palettes can get some color. In this Hollywood Hills living room, Pickens creates a cohesive palette by using the same shades on the walls, rug, and side tables.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
A breezy basketweave divider separates a sitting room from the dining room.
Yellow—one of Elrod's favorite accent colors—plays throughout the home.
The home comes complete with all the original Elrod furnishings and art—including this massive carpet by V’Soske.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
Now, a cozy family room occupies the first floor. The hearth and floor are the same limestone running throughout, while the Laurel Side Table and Moroso Klara Rocking Chair sit nearby.
The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
Floor-to-ceiling windows span the entire width of the living room, illuminating the space with natural light. A sliding door provides access to the wraparound porch and pool in the backyard.
The home provides an idyllic space for entertaining, with the living and dining areas offering framed views of the surrounding nature through large-scale picture windows and slider doors.
New Montana Moss stone covers the chimney, and is paired with a sandstone hearth that runs to the exterior wall. New elements on that wall include storage with custom metal panel doors, fire screen, fire tools, and andirons, all designed by Willis DeWitt and Miles Woofter, and built by Ponderosa Forge. Interior designer Carolyn Woofter artfully orchestrated the home’s look and feel, collaborating on custom cabinet designs, making material selections, and choosing most of the furnishings.
Revised landscaping at the back of the house enhances the indoor/outdoor feel of the home’s original architecture. The rug is from Target and the Mobile Chandelier is from West Elm.
"Our team selected furniture and décor that would give the home a modern, midcentury vibe while still feeling invitingly livable and current," says the firm. The couch is the Echo Sofa from Article.
The Artichoke light in bronze from Louis Poulsen joins Vitra cork stools and leather couches from Borge Mogensen.
Now, a custom, steel-clad fireplace chimney stretches over 4.5 meters tall and imparts a sense of hygge. It was "designed as a contemporary take on the pressed copper flues typical of the era, while complementing and increasing the effect of the existing raked ceilings to the space," says the firm.
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