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All Photos/living/furniture : stools/furniture : shelves

Living Room Stools Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
A view through to the kitchen from the parlor floor's living and dining area.
The interior of the bubblewrap addition.
The contemporary works play off original Modernist pieces from Aalto, such as this brassy pendant light and some classic Aalto stacking stools.
Chen designed circular copper bases for the Bluestone to create a coffee table with gravitas. The light is the Artemide Aggregato ceiling light with a counterweight.
A fully stocked bar is located in the basement, along with a wine cellar.
Covered, veranda-like spaces on both sides provide shady areas to sit and relax.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
In the living room, a Croft House sofa cozies up to a Casamidy coffee table and leather-wrapped Remnant Stools from Cuffhome.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
Founded by three couples in Portland, Oregon in 2014, Tiny Heirloom designs tiny homes including this flexible model called The Goose. Most models feature a lofted bedroom and an open kitchen; The Goose, because of the use of a gooseneck trailer, actually features a second floor.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
Dash Marshall introduced new furniture, lighting, floors, and trim, as well as custom-designed millwork installed by Casagrande Woodworks. The living room features a Vico #13K782 (Morandi 3) sofa, armchairs by Cassina, and a Milo Baughman-designed, Thayer Coggin bronze finished steel coffee table.
The circular kitchen and dining area feels like part of the garden.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
Except for the ceiling and bathroom floor, the entire interior is clad in blackbutt timber, which is also used for all the joinery.
The light-filled welcome area features an open library, seating, and a zen garden.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
The living spaces are orientated to the north, while the bedrooms have been placed in the south of the home.
Cradle-to-cradle certified carpet from the Shaw Group adds a warm layer in the living room.
Stairs lead up to the upper level.
A Wilhelmina chair by Ilmari Tapiovaara furnishes the living area.
Common space
Living room
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