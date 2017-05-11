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All Photos/exterior/building type : house

Exterior House Design Photos and Ideas

The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.
Large Anderson 400 series windows and doors create new indoor-outdoor access to the pool from the living room and dining area.
A barrel-vaulted staircase leads up to the home’s roof deck.
Architect Daniel Segovia Molina translated a family’s mole-making ritual into a light-filled home with generous gathering spaces, interior gardens, and stained-glass windows.
The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
The exterior of the house is clad in charred kiri wood, inspired by the Japanese <i>yakisugi</i> technique. On the second level are three bedrooms and a family room with a small balcony.
Built on a compact lot near the Río de la Plata, Ángel Jorge’s 1,992-square-foot, three-story house maximizes outdoor space through a series of planted terraces and patios distributed across three different levels. Native grasses, trees and shrubs attract local birds and insects.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Standard industrial galvalume—an aluminum-zinc alloy—wraps the exterior in durable, low-maintenance cladding.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
The breezeway is still see-through, but now is enclosed along with the rest of the home.
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
“We didn’t want it to look like another hand had come along and disrespected his design,” Berg says. “We wanted it to look like it had always been there.”
The addition of oversized dormer windows (one of two pictured on the left) increases the volume of usable space, while offering second-floor views of the harbor.
The home's entry is adjacent to the primary suite.
The house was designed with Passive House strategies, including a highly energy-efficient, over-insulated building envelope; a high-efficiency heat pump for heating and cooling paired with an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator); and a substantial 17.2kW photovoltaic (PV) array.
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
Architect Ana Sawaia restored the screens to their original color, and swapped in stacking glass doors on the main level so it opens seamlessly to the garden.
A custom concrete and redwood grill and prep area also conceals the washer and dryer. DWR chairs surround the outdoor dining table.
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
Clad in wood, a window seat cantilevers off the new primary suite and creates a covered patio below it.
The home’s stained pine exterior blends in with the tree trunks, while its inner liner gives a sense of the warmth that awaits within. The couple found a piece of lichen on-site and had the home’s columns color matched to it.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
"It was important to get that lost character back,
"The architecture celebrates natural textures. The stair core and columns retain their board-marked concrete finish, inviting vines to climb and echo the tactile qualities of the forest," says architect Tay Yew.
The off-form concrete corner that was left unpainted contains the staircase.
The new steel-and-glass rear facade expands views and daylight for the ground floor living areas and the primary bedroom above. The sliding glass doors are by Otiima Windows.
Working with local company Bricks Incorporated, the designers faithfully recreated the home's original brick facade, including custom-made decorative shapes to match the historic condition.
The townhouse is definitely an upgrade compared to the Brooklyn apartment that Jeff and Kim shared.
The townhouse is definitely an upgrade compared to the Brooklyn apartment that Jeff and Kim shared.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
An airy brick screen encloses the parents’ unit, which connects with their daughter’s via a courtyard.
In the extension, Knight combined differing brickwork textures, a steel overhang for shading, and timber detailing around the "splayed reveal
The 100-year-old house retained original features such as the roof.
The house is located in Jinseki, in an area with picturesque views.
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
Wang repositioned the entryway to create more space for the living room. It's highlighted by a skylight and planter box.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
After adding layers of exterior insulation and new windows for an energy retrofit, the team replaced the siding with open-gap cedar cladding and COR-TEN accents.
Kevin kept the Victorian details on the upper portion of the building, painted Benjamin Moore "Mayonnaise,
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
“The original house was more about viewing nature from afar,” says architect Alice Fung of the 1954 structure, which is perched at the highest point on the site. “The new buildings are very connected to the land and allow people to go outdoors at every level.”
Redwood siding lends TK. "We wanted to slowly gain some presence in the community and not come in swinging,
Architect Linda Taalman worked with landscape designers Terremoto and homeowners Kathryn McCullough and Andrew Bulbrook to revamp and expand this 1955 cabin in the woods of Mount Washington. "The intention with the design was to have a conversation with Kemper Nomland, Jr. who was the original architect by experimenting with the wood framing and ceiling plane,
Taalman Architecture, Terremoto, and interior designer Kathryn McCullough honor the past while transforming a compact Mount Washington cabin into a family retreat.
TK from Ikebana TK. Since 1921, Hollyhock House has undergone extensive restorations and repairs, some of which were overseen by Wright’s son Lloyd Wright. The remaining guest residence is undergoing its own renovations and is expected to open to the public in 2027.
The TK facade of the house. In contrast to Wright’s earlier Midwestern-inspired Prairie-style designs, the temple-like Hollyhock House was influenced by pre-Columbian architecture, notably Mayan and Aztec styles, though some have also described it as Asian or Egyptian. The result was something the architect called “California Romanza,” and Wright’s use of hollow clay tile covered in stucco presaged his later textile block residences.
Set on the highest point of the property, the house offers panoramic views.
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