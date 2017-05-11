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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/building type : tent

Exterior House Tent Design Photos and Ideas

The long, lean Kobayashi complex includes a bathroom and storage room in the structure on the far right.
The yellow North Face tent looms over the top of the main building.
Mami and Goo the Kishu dog return from a frolic in the forest, which the couple, along with Hideaki, has thinned and trimmed back over many weekends. It’s an idyllic escape and a world away from the concrete expanse of Tokyo.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.