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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/building type : apartment

Exterior House Apartment Design Photos and Ideas

The complex is set in an area zoned for low-level, high-density housing and is surrounded by greenery.
Jonathan Tuckey doesn’t so much whisper to old buildings as listen to them. Known for his innovative updates to historic homes, the British architectural designer was the obvious choice when his friends Al and Francesca Breach decided to bring new life to Nossenhaus, a centuries-old stone-and-timber structure they’d bought in the Swiss village of Andermatt.
A contemporary apartment tower rises behind the restored townhouse at 55 Monterrey Avenue in Mexico City's Colonia Roma neighborhood.
Walden 7 is one of Taller de Arquitectura’s pioneering housing projects, designed to address the problems of modern city living—in particular, how to balance communal spaces with privacy. Located just outside Barcelona, the complex features five interior courtyards and 446 residences spread across 18 towers of 14 stories each. The towers are modular, but they are arranged in an organic, unsystematic form and connected via communal spaces and bridges to create distinct identities.
The project's prime, corner lot real estate dictated the organization of the separate living quarters. The main house's driveway and entryway, for example, are located on Maude Street, giving permanent residents a sense of privacy.
Spacious windows and a slotted facade provide curbside appeal at every angle.
Maude Street House by Murray Legge
The five floors beneath the penthouse comprise three private residences, each of which retains the hallmarks of Rudolph's signature style.
A cobblestone street in Sambuca, Sicily
Telegraph Hill
Cees, Jacquelien, Jillis, Lucas, and Thijske Noordhoek gather on the lawn; Andy Dochter looks out of the window while his wife Miriam stands on the terrace with sons Thomas and Vincent.
Over time, shingles had been added on the front facade. Referencing Claude Oakland's original drawings, the firm removed and replaced them with vertical grain Kayu-Batu siding. The balconies, also covered with wood shingles, received a plaster finish.