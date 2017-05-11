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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/building type : shed

Exterior House Shed Design Photos and Ideas

The house is located in Jinseki, in an area with picturesque views.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
The Cor-Ten shed structure is used as a retreat by the clients' children. It sits on the roadside granite retaining wall, and a low corner window offers views back to the Shobac Campus.
The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
Because the studio does not have air-conditioning, it relies on natural ventilation for passive cooling. Its north orientation harnesses good solar gains.
The clients requested the design of the cabin and shed to appear as if the buildings had been weathering over time with the site.
A view of the new screened porch from the driveway. The light is the Factory Modern No. 6 Outdoor Sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
Potrero Residence Trellis Detail
Girodo describes LEAPfactory’s architecture as being “molded according to the needs and stresses imposed by context.” In this setting, strong winds and snow loads are serious concerns. The shell’s composite sandwich panels and aluminum shingles ensure that the school can withstand the elements.