Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : house/roofline : gambrel

Exterior House Gambrel Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

In the historic center of Lunenburg, old and new mixed-use apartment buildings find common ground.
Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the American Woolens Dye house is a brick and timber structure that was originally built in 1880. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it served as a textile mill before a thoughtful and extensive renovation transformed the property into a gorgeous live/work space.
Vibrant red siding references the original buildings on the site.
A full exterior remodel of the older house allowed Cornuelle and Tall Firs to match its siding and trim to the new ADU. They designed a front door with a circular cut-out, bringing a modern touch to the traditional entry.
Built in 1894, Cornuelle’s main house was one of the oldest in Portland, Oregon’s Woodlawn neighborhood.
A view of The Resonant Dwelling by Schemata Studio at dusk. The stairs to the residence on the top floor are silhouetted behind an open rain screen facade.
Unlike its next-door neighbor, R-House, TED wasn’t originally planned to meet the exacting Passive House standard. The building’s green bona fides came largely from four roof-mounted thermal solar panels and a 120-gallon water storage tank that architect Tim McDonald attests would have met nearly all of the home’s heat and hot-water needs. After submitting the proposal, though, he completed a course in the Passive House standard. Inspired, McDonald modified the original approach, ditching the tank and thermal panels in favor of a highly insulated, airtight envelope—the equivalent, he says, of shielding the house from the harsh Syracuse winter with a fur coat instead of a windbreaker.