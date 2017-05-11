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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/siding material : stone

Exterior House Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The architect removed the clunky addition enclosing the front door and reinstated the original door and sidelites. New and restored board-and-batten siding is painted Roycroft Bronze Green by Sherwin Williams.
Preserved outer stone walls nod to the village's characteristic architecture.
The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
The unusual floor plan includes a long gallery that wraps a grassy courtyard. The family commissioned an aluminum sculpture by Los Angeles–based artist Evan Holloway for the space.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
The existing cottage has been on the site for “a long time” with various extensions and refurbishments taking place ad hoc between the 1930s and 1990s, including the garage and utility room at the rear that has been replaced by the newest extension. Like many typical cottages in the area, the cottage is built from local stone with timber shutter windows.
“Something really difficult to capture is the visceral quality, like the acoustics, and the experience of being in the barn with the changing weather,” says Sam.
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
“Our interventions were about making it extremely clear what we were putting back, and where we were adding new elements,” says Tom.
Facade of the house
this Bangkok home belies its urban location, with resort-style elements like a swimming pool and plenty of greenery to recreate the feel of the homeowner's favorite idyllic retreats
A sculpture from the owners' collection greets quests in the double-height entry foyer
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
The facade of the home features rammed earth walls that were designed to blend in with the landscape.
"We wanted Brininstool + Lynch to honor the original intent while transforming it into an even better version of itself," says the client. "Clean it up, balance it out, modernize the systems, create more views out to the landscape, and introduce one big, new element: A gorgeous whole-house terrazzo floor, to pull it all together."
"The combination of the low, sprawling midcentury ranch with a more than one-acre expanse of mature palms just spoke to us. Everything felt like it belonged right there and nowhere else," explains the owner.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
The strip between the glass panels is Ipe, same as the deck, it’s just retained its original hue beneath the four-foot-deep overhangs. The deck is wrapped in a steel channel, in a nod to the steel used inside.
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
A Genesis GV80 sits in front of the deep-set, two-story garage of the Foust Residence. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The concrete-heavy entrance is softened by the green landscaping.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The bouquet canyon stone pays tribute to the midcentury-modern era when the home was built.
Project designer Wayne Chevalier kept automobile elegance in mind as he remodeled the Malibu Crest residence. Here, he exits a Genesis GV80 parked in front of the garage. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
People stop us and say, ‘Oh, I went to school here,’ or, ‘My mom went here,’ and they’re so glad we’ve restored the building,” says Ben.
A look at the building exterior before the renovation.
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