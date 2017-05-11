Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : house/siding material : wood

Exterior House Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Large Anderson 400 series windows and doors create new indoor-outdoor access to the pool from the living room and dining area.
The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
The exterior of the house is clad in charred kiri wood, inspired by the Japanese <i>yakisugi</i> technique. On the second level are three bedrooms and a family room with a small balcony.
Built on a compact lot near the Río de la Plata, Ángel Jorge’s 1,992-square-foot, three-story house maximizes outdoor space through a series of planted terraces and patios distributed across three different levels. Native grasses, trees and shrubs attract local birds and insects.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
The home's entry is adjacent to the primary suite.
The house was designed with Passive House strategies, including a highly energy-efficient, over-insulated building envelope; a high-efficiency heat pump for heating and cooling paired with an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator); and a substantial 17.2kW photovoltaic (PV) array.
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
Clad in wood, a window seat cantilevers off the new primary suite and creates a covered patio below it.
The home’s stained pine exterior blends in with the tree trunks, while its inner liner gives a sense of the warmth that awaits within. The couple found a piece of lichen on-site and had the home’s columns color matched to it.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
"It was important to get that lost character back,
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
In the extension, Knight combined differing brickwork textures, a steel overhang for shading, and timber detailing around the "splayed reveal
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
After adding layers of exterior insulation and new windows for an energy retrofit, the team replaced the siding with open-gap cedar cladding and COR-TEN accents.
Kevin kept the Victorian details on the upper portion of the building, painted Benjamin Moore "Mayonnaise,
Redwood siding lends TK. "We wanted to slowly gain some presence in the community and not come in swinging,
Set on the highest point of the property, the house offers panoramic views.
Madeline, Alexandre, Camille and Leonard enjoy a moment of sunshine with their chickens.
The eastern cedar cladding will develop a gray patina over time.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The architect removed the clunky addition enclosing the front door and reinstated the original door and sidelites. New and restored board-and-batten siding is painted Roycroft Bronze Green by Sherwin Williams.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
Jess, Shay and Mike now have a home that works for their busy family of three.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
Angelika and Scot Whitham tapped their son Todd McMillan and his wife Kristen, both principals of the firm Ben Homes, to build a retirement home on their property near the Muskoka River in Ontario, Canada.
LAMAS Architecture kept the peaked roof in the recent renovation, as the clients had no desire to change it back to a flat roof, and wanted to generate their own electricity. Now, there's a large solar array on the south-facing roof of the Honer addition.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
There are two entrances into the ADU, and this one by a courtyard feels more private.
The modest home is clad in Weathertex panels made from 97% eucalyptus woodchips and 3% paraffin. The cladding is finished with a charcoal-colored stain to enhance street appeal and avoid any unsightly weathering.
Barache describes the metal roof as essentially a deformed plane, placing an apple beneath a sheet of paper to demonstrate his point. He chose zinc for its malleability and the high level of the craftspeople who work with it.
“Initially, we proposed fewer glass panes to control sunlight and energy loss,” says architect Daniel Iragüen. “But in the end, we made the house almost completely transparent.”
Divided into three volumes (plus a garage), the single-level residence incorporates steel and stained and natural cedar. The architectural lines were kept simple and paired with the palette they help the house blend almost seamlessly with the site.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The Bjorksten's refreshed farmhouse is now equipped for farming and family life.
After spending several years in Tokyo, a family revamps an American Foursquare with a fresh floor plan, a glassy extension, and an appreciation of Japanese design.
Colleen Healey Architecture rebuilt an existing addition and reconfigured the common areas to place the kitchen and dining table right next to the meadow.
Set high in Crestwood Hills, Richard Neutra’s 1956 Adler House underwent a faithful restoration by Tyler and Margaret Lemkin.
The <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">mökki and sauna were built </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> for just over $250K—about 5% under budget. "Sticking to the budget is one of my favorite challenges,
New York-based firm Khanna Schultz built a net-positive home in the Hamptons inspired by Japanese design.
After entering through a gate, the home's charred spruce siding presents a somber face.
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.
The total cost of the build, including all appliances, plumbing fixtures, and lighting, as well as the milling of trees that were cleared, came to $514,500.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this 1,300-square-foot cabin, which floats above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
The Luberas didn’t use a general contractor or architect, but they did enlist the counsel of legendary Detroit designer Ruth Adler Schnee, who in 1964 helped Girard plan the color scheme for a streetscape in Columbus, Indiana. Window alignments create long views through the house and atrium.
A built-in bench painted a bright orange to match the front door offers warmth, convenience, and a playful vibe for the entrance.
The 1950 Eichler home in Palo Alto, California, that Ogawa Fisher Architects renovated for a family of five features a cool gray facade punctuated by a bright orange front door.
12345...67