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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/building type : ranch

Exterior House Ranch Design Photos and Ideas

A Joshua Tree-lined driveway leads to the remote home, nestled among historic boulders.
From their headquarters in Austin, Texas, MA Modular provides modular homes to Louisiana and Texas, among other states. Their modern homes are typically inspired by local vernacular building types.
"The lights have to be turned off by 9:30," says Rich. "It's naturally pitch black out there, it's stunning. During a full moon the whole desert is lit up and it's just incredible."
This 1954 split-level ranch on the Chicago's Near North Side was renovated, including raising the ceiling, converting the wood-paneled rec room and bar on the lower level into a master suite, and moving the kitchen into what had was a breezeway and part of the garage. When they discovered part of the original roof needed replacing, Delano referred to a butterfly design to suit the abode's midcentury lines.
Located in Sierra Madre, California, an existing ranch home with clean architectural geometry, was transformed into a contemporary home with an expanded open floor plan, improved circulation and access, and carefully placed clerestory windows. On the exterior, revised garage orientation eliminates excessive driveway paving and reestablishes the front yard as usable space.
A garage and gym are contained within the lowest level of the house.
Huge, frameless glass windows have been used for the new upper level.
Pine was used for the exterior siding and the lower perimeter base is lined in reinforced concrete.
The wraparound deck boasts a view of the surroundings with shade provided by the eaves of the roof.
The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.
Settled in the late 1800s in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Snuck Farm is still run by the same family but has now transformed from a traditional farmhouse into a community-oriented organization. The farm’s mission it to promote a sustainable lifestyle and to produce fresh, organic food that benefits the entire community. Louise Hill of Louise Hill Design collaborated with Lloyd Architects studio to design a new barn which combines public, private and work spaces.