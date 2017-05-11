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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
Blue hues continue into the bathroom. The elegant, oversized sink is controlled via the black faucet handle carved into the stone wall.
The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
Adjacent to the soaring family room is an impressive, although curiously placed, concrete silo shower embedded with glass bricks.
Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
Homeowner and artist Elizabeth Paige Smith selected a large boulder to be made into the bathroom sink.
“I like creating moments of drama in a home—like the red subway tiles in the powder room—that add impact without taking over the story,” Davis says.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
The bathroom picks up on the circular form of the home’s cylindrical stair and the “water mirror” on the roof.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
A central pedestal holds both the wall-hung toilet and sink to save on space. "We wanted the bathroom to feel open and easy for two people to move around in if we both happened to be in there at the same time," says Dale.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
If you're looking to recreate this look in a home bathroom, Cooper thinks its best for small spaces. "Keep it contained if you are living with it every day," he says. "It's fun to go all out in a small powder room or secondary bathroom you don't use all the time. In your primary bathroom, you will likely get sick of it if you push it too far."
The walls and flooring are covered in terrazzo, which either appears a single shade of blue, red, or green, or in a black-and-white checkered pattern.
The bathroom was kept separate from the cabin to mimic the experience of camping, further immersing visitors in nature. The rustic cabin contrasts with the sleek, minimal bathroom retreat.
The bathrooms were replaced with new, geometric tiled bathrooms with vintage porcelain sinks. The hotel uses sustainable soaps from First Hand Supply.
The compact bathroom is outfitted in Designer White Corian surfaces and high-end fixtures.
One of the home’s six bathrooms strikes an elegant balance between white walls and quarried stone.
Similar to the rest of the property, the bathroom boasts a clean, crisp white palette, and is well lit thanks to the sliding horizontal window above the shower/tub.
Striking blue tiles line the floors in the adjoining bathroom.
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
A seamless glass shower screen and matte black fixtures are contemporary additions to this sleek and simple bath. Custom wood cubbies and penny tile on both the walls and floor add a sense of playfulness and texture to the rehabbed bathroom.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The powder room combines Farrow & Ball wallpaper with a Cedar & Moss sconce and CB2 mirror.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The bright, updated bathroom comes with a clawfoot tub.
The renovation of a 1925 residence for a growing family included the demolition of a powder room and the design of a new half bathroom on the ground floor of the Colonial Revival home.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
Green Swedish marble floors add a luxe touch to the bathroom. The small, vintage polydrone chandelier in clear glass is from The Apartment.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The SPACESHIP sinks are made from Hisbalit glass mosaic and pink alabaster stone. The minimalist taps are polished brass.
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