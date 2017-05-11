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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.