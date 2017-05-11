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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/lighting : accent

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The powder room combines Farrow & Ball wallpaper with a Cedar & Moss sconce and CB2 mirror.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The SPACESHIP sinks are made from Hisbalit glass mosaic and pink alabaster stone. The minimalist taps are polished brass.
The interior bathroom can do double-duty as a mudroom, thanks to a secret door that enables exterior access. Additionally, that door delivers an "almost" outdoor showering experience, and has been designed so guests can use the restroom without disturbing others sleeping inside.
The blue tiles in the powder room reference one of the homeowner’s artworks. The eyes at the top are vintage globes from a former optometrist's shop. The sink is also a vintage piece from Demolition Depot—in fact, most of the home's plumbing are repurposed pieces.