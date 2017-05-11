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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The compact bathroom is outfitted in Designer White Corian surfaces and high-end fixtures.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
The Inspira Round Vessel bathroom basin is by Roca.
Powder room
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom