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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The SPACESHIP sinks are made from Hisbalit glass mosaic and pink alabaster stone. The minimalist taps are polished brass.
The stone-hued palette makes its way into the powder room where minimalist style is matched with luxurious textiles from Creative Women and silver finishings. A Pottery Barn vanity offers a foundation for a Dornbracht faucet and Grown Alchemist soap.
The interior bathroom can do double-duty as a mudroom, thanks to a secret door that enables exterior access. Additionally, that door delivers an "almost" outdoor showering experience, and has been designed so guests can use the restroom without disturbing others sleeping inside.