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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The tiled bathroom.