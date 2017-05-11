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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.