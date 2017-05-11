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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
In search of a home office for designer Paige Morse, she looked to two existing sheds in her own backyard and transformed them into a workspace complete with a small bathroom. The walls, floor, and tile floor are all white, including a vintage white sink.
A bathroom with red walls and ceilings.
A bathroom with a Kohler Brockway sink.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom