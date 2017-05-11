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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/floors : concrete

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
Adjacent to the soaring family room is an impressive, although curiously placed, concrete silo shower embedded with glass bricks.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
While using the washbasin, the owner can enjoy outdoor views. "The 'rarefacted' wooden wall generates a light visual relationship between bedroom and bathroom spaces," says Cisi.
The hopper motif is repeated in interior details such as door handles, wall tiles, and sinks.
In the master bath, the architect managed to combine privacy and a view by adding a horizontal-line pattern to the glass wall.
The sink in the half bath was special-ordered from Home Depot and Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built it out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.