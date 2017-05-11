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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
Striking blue tiles line the floors in the adjoining bathroom.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
The stone-hued palette makes its way into the powder room where minimalist style is matched with luxurious textiles from Creative Women and silver finishings. A Pottery Barn vanity offers a foundation for a Dornbracht faucet and Grown Alchemist soap.
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
A salvaged antique tub stands beside a sink by Waterworks. Town and Country Surfaces supplied the Malaga cement tiles that color the floor.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom