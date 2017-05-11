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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The bright, updated bathroom comes with a clawfoot tub.
Powder room
While using the washbasin, the owner can enjoy outdoor views. "The 'rarefacted' wooden wall generates a light visual relationship between bedroom and bathroom spaces," says Cisi.
A claw foot tub and graphic black and white tiles in one of the bathrooms.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom