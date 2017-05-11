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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
Similar to the rest of the property, the bathroom boasts a clean, crisp white palette, and is well lit thanks to the sliding horizontal window above the shower/tub.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.