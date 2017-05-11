Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Blue hues continue into the bathroom. The elegant, oversized sink is controlled via the black faucet handle carved into the stone wall.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
“I like creating moments of drama in a home—like the red subway tiles in the powder room—that add impact without taking over the story,” Davis says.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
C2 vanity by Wetstyle From $2,195 Designed by Pierre Belanger with Wetstyle Design Lab, the industrial-looking C2 vanity is made of an stainless steel frame with rungs on either side for hanging accessories. It comes in two sizes, 24 and 30 inches, and has an optional matte-black finish.
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table