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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
If you're looking to recreate this look in a home bathroom, Cooper thinks its best for small spaces. "Keep it contained if you are living with it every day," he says. "It's fun to go all out in a small powder room or secondary bathroom you don't use all the time. In your primary bathroom, you will likely get sick of it if you push it too far."
The walls and flooring are covered in terrazzo, which either appears a single shade of blue, red, or green, or in a black-and-white checkered pattern.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.