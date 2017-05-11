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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/floors : carpet

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The SPACESHIP sinks are made from Hisbalit glass mosaic and pink alabaster stone. The minimalist taps are polished brass.