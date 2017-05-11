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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/counters : tile

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.