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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The bright, updated bathroom comes with a clawfoot tub.
Green Swedish marble floors add a luxe touch to the bathroom. The small, vintage polydrone chandelier in clear glass is from The Apartment.
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.
A claw foot tub and graphic black and white tiles in one of the bathrooms.
It might look complicated, but Studio DB's Britt and Damian Zunino, the duo behind this stunning bathroom space, say transitioning tiles to wooden floorboards is surprisingly straightforward. "The first step is getting your contractor on board, but the actual work isn't that complicated," they told MyDomaine. Photo courtesy Preston Schlebusch for The New York Times #design #interior #home #tiletransitioning #mydomaine #bathroom
A salvaged antique tub stands beside a sink by Waterworks. Town and Country Surfaces supplied the Malaga cement tiles that color the floor.