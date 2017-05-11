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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
The compact bathroom is outfitted in Designer White Corian surfaces and high-end fixtures.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
Powder room