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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
The powder room is framed with concrete walls and white oak floors, and is illuminated by a large skylight.
The hopper motif is repeated in interior details such as door handles, wall tiles, and sinks.
C2 vanity by Wetstyle From $2,195 Designed by Pierre Belanger with Wetstyle Design Lab, the industrial-looking C2 vanity is made of an stainless steel frame with rungs on either side for hanging accessories. It comes in two sizes, 24 and 30 inches, and has an optional matte-black finish.
It might look complicated, but Studio DB's Britt and Damian Zunino, the duo behind this stunning bathroom space, say transitioning tiles to wooden floorboards is surprisingly straightforward. "The first step is getting your contractor on board, but the actual work isn't that complicated," they told MyDomaine. Photo courtesy Preston Schlebusch for The New York Times #design #interior #home #tiletransitioning #mydomaine #bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom