Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/counters : stone

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
One of the home’s six bathrooms strikes an elegant balance between white walls and quarried stone.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.