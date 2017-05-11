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All Photos/bath/sinks : pedestal/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Pedestal Sinks Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky