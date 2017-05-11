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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The primary shower features Daltile tiles and Artos fixtures, and, most excitingly, a skylight. It doesn't just let in the light: it opens right up to the sky, (nearly) fulfilling Daren's dream of an outdoor shower.
The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
Jahanshahi helped the family save costs by designing a playful bathroom for the boys that includes subway tile, red grout, and materials from Ikea.
The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
The bathrooms used Towada stone in a natural pale green colour to contrast with the black and beige tones, continuing the “organic” palette.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The ensuite is an oasis, featuring a steam shower and peekaboo windows. Stoncrete tiles are from Ciot.
Natural light is an important factor in creating biophilic spaces. The primary bathroom of this house in Venice, California, sits deep in the plan but has three sources of natural light—a skylight, small window, and translucent glass wall shared with the kitchen.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Rain shower
A moodier aesthetic emerges in the guest house with concrete and inky tones.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The shower.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
“In the bathrooms we worked with a local Mexican artist who specializes in the ancient art of Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster used for centuries in Morocco and European bath houses,” explains Santa Ana. The mottled finish of the plaster expresses the artistry of the material and its craftsperson.
The kids' bath is playful while adhering to the home's overall color and material palettes.
A double-sided, free-standing vanity and a shower wrapped in a glass lozenge create an indoor/outdoor experience at a San Francisco residence designed by Fougeron Architecture.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
Economical white subway tiles in a classic running bond pattern in the primary bathroom give subtle visual interest to the restrained palette. The deep window creates a sense of privacy and is sill-capped with white quartz.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
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