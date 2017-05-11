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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/counters : laminate

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
In the bathroom, even the shower is paneled in Philippine mahogany.
Green linoleum countertops and black cabinets reappear in the bathroom. A south-facing window draws in plenty of natural light. Even the cabinetry and plumbing fixtures were built in the workshop.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Bathroom fixtures, lighting, and accessories were installed before the final details and finishings.
The custom tile work in the shower.