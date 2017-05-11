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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom features a shower with a glass door and a partial glass wall.
The bathroom's original layout was preserved and the space updated with new paint, a new toilet, new fixtures, and Mannington Deco Realistique Luxury Sheet Vinyl flooring in Brick.
A wardrobe is nestled at the top of the stairs.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.