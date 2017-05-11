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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub