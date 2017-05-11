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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
"The bathroom has amazing daylight, which we found to be rare," says Lauren. They added a full vanity to better service guests, rebuilt the walk-in shower, and added a laundry area and additional storage. Black penny tile flooring echoes black hardware.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
The master bathroom is in keeping with the home’s neutral palette, which is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.
The build-out was inspired by a “modern Scandinavian cabin.” Light birch timber contrasts with flat-black elements to allow for a play of natural light in an otherwise dark space. The bathroom sits behind the rear wheels for added headroom in the shower. Five inches were removed from the wheel wells to create additional space in the bathroom.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
Original blue tile lines the counter and backsplash in one of the two bathrooms.
Small, penny-shaped Carrara marble tiles add texture to the master and guest bathrooms, which share a similar template.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
A window in the bathroom frames the surrounding forest. These smaller windows have been designed to be read as two-dimensional artworks that are part of the wall.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
The master suite feels like a throwback to the 1950s. Clerestory windows stretch along the vanity, while bulb lighting and a mirrored ceiling add to the space's retro vibe.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
One of three bathrooms, the updated master bath features the same plywood and maple cabinetry as in the kitchen. Colorful accents and modern features complement the space.
The master bathroom continues many themes found throughout the rest of the home. Dense ipe wood, which clads the exterior and porch columns, was also chosen to line the shower floor, while lightly oiled cherry makes up the bathroom cabinetry.
The master bathroom features custom mahogany cabinets and a Caesarstone countertop.
Oak flooring extends from the master bedroom into the bathroom, complementing the duo of marble sinks.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
A peek inside the newly tiled bathroom. A second bathroom is located in the basement.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
In the bathroom, the ceramic tiles sport a marble faux finish, while other rooms have vinyl or engineered composite tiles with faux terrazzo, wood, or "drawing" finishes.
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
A Di Marmore stone countertop in the child's bathroom.
The distinctive tile pattern in a bathroom echoes the pattern treatment on the base of the kitchen island.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
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