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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A bathroom with a corner shower.
On the garden level, a bathroom with Moroccan tiles and glass walls simulate the feel of an outdoor shower. "The shower offers one of the few architectural opportunities for a true pause," says Hackett. "It slows down mind-space and body-space at once, and amplifies both."
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The lower-level bathroom.
The tile was meticulously stacked, square upon square, to match the way it would have been installed in the 1950s.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
A beautifully designed, mosaic-like tile shower.
The large enclosed shower in the master bath.
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles have been chosen for their cost-effectiveness.
The custom tile work in the shower.
Sandblasted glass gives the bathroom window a frosted finish and—together with white mosaic tiles and mirrors—brightens the small space.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Bunk room bathroom